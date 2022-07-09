Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

