Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,229 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.67% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $77,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

