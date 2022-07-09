MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,311.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $33.37 million and approximately $61,311.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

