Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($64.58) to €59.50 ($61.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($64.58) to €58.00 ($60.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Moncler from €71.00 ($73.96) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.90.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. Moncler has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

