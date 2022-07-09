Morgan Stanley Cuts Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target to €35.00

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($39.58) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTRUY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($46.88) to €50.00 ($52.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

DTRUY stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

