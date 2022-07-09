Morgan Stanley Cuts SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $55.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 93,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 445,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 75.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.