Morgan Stanley Trims Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Target Price to $255.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMP. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $228.83 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

