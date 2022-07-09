Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66,251.00

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $66,251.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.65 or 1.00020472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 494,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

