Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$11.34 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$396.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

