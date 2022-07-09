Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of MUR opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.60.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

