Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.25

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $6.81. Natuzzi shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 13,504 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

