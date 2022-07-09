Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $37,784.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014162 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,285,312 coins and its circulating supply is 19,208,653 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

