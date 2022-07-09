Nervos Network Price Up 8.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $124.80 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.71 or 0.05637457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00241663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00582934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00511946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005702 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

