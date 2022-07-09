NestEGG Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,560.11 and approximately $13.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

