Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.98. 5,835,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

