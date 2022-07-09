NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 36,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 108,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NMTC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
