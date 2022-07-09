NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 36,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 108,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMTC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $967,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

