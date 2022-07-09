Neutrino Dollar Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003856 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00113553 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

