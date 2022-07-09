New Street Research Begins Coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR)

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares stock opened at 2.84 on Wednesday. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares has a 1-year low of 2.10 and a 1-year high of 4.00.
Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.
