Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,847 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Tilray by 320.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

