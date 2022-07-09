Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

