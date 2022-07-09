Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,585,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after buying an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

