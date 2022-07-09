Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average is $393.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

