Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $452.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.71. The company has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.