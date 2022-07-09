Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

CHWY opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

