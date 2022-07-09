Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,190 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $493,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

