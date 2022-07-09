Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 220 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 105,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

TTD opened at $45.63 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.29, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.