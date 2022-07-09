Newscrypto Market Cap Hits $10.55 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $10.55 million and $3.17 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00129089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

