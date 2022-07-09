NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 25,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 211,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of NEXGEL to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

