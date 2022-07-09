Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE:NIO opened at $22.60 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

