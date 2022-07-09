Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRDXF. Citigroup cut shares of Nordex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Nordex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Nordex from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

NRDXF stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. Nordex has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

