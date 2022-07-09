Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nordson by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.70.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

