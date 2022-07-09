Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Lowered to 71.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 82.00 to 71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.