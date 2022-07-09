Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $389.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.48 and a 200-day moving average of $448.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

