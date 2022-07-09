NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

