Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.