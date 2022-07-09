Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Down 0.5%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 15,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 898,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVCT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,251,390.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,140 shares in the company, valued at $959,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,923 shares of company stock valued at $530,179.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

