O3Swap (O3) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00127592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00564016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033488 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

