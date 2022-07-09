Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$17.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

OBE stock opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$763.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.93. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$2.80 and a one year high of C$15.67.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$203.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.84 per share, with a total value of C$132,669.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 645,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,707,880.03.

About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.