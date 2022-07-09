OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as low as C$2.34. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 786,874 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.34.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2851464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,930.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.