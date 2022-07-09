OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as low as C$2.34. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 786,874 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.34.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55.
In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,930.
OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.