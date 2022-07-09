Offshift (XFT) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $123,921.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,827.91 or 0.99847083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00042172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

