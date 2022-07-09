OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Up 5%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €34.50 ($35.94) and last traded at €34.50 ($35.94). Approximately 4,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.85 ($34.22).

The stock has a market cap of $604.15 million and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.88 and its 200 day moving average is €34.81.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

