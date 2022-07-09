ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.