ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

