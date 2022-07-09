ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.20.
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
