Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $223.60 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $223.60 million and approximately $51.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00258545 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

