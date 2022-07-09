Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $231.22 million and approximately $53.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001479 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00261828 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

