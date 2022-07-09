Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.7% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 175,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

