Orin Green Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

VOT stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

