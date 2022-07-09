Orin Green Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,374,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after buying an additional 205,537 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

