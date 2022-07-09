Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $519,198.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $519,198.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.09 or 0.05622079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00240960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00589873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00073167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00512010 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,012,919 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

