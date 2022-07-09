Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

